Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a thrilling Bundesliga 2025-26 season clash. Matchweek 24 saw Joshua Kimmich's 87th-minute goal help Bayern win. With this victory, Bayern are now 11 points clear at the top of the table, inching them closer to their 14th title in 15 seasons. England striker Harry Kane was the star of the match, scoring two second-half goals and taking his tally to an incredible 45 goals across all competitions this season.

Match highlights How did the 1st half pan out? The match started with Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck heading the ball into the net from Daniel Svensson's free-kick. Despite dominating possession in the first half, Bayern failed to test Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. However, Kane equalized early in the second period with a poacher's effort from inside the area at the end of a slick move involving Kimmich and Serge Gnabry.

Match conclusion Kane, Kimmich hand Bayern a crucial win Kane scored a penalty, a record 10th in a Bundesliga season, after Josip Stanisic was floored by Schlotterbeck. Dortmund equalized through Svensson's volley but Kimmich nearly ended their hopes of winning a first title since 2012 with his strike two minutes from time. The win not only solidified Bayern's position at the top of the Bundesliga table but also highlights Kane's exceptional form this season.

Information Kane gets to 92 goals in the Bundesliga In 87 Bundesliga games, Kane now owns 92 goals. Overall, he has 130 goals for the club in 133 matches. This season, Kane has got to 30 goals in the Bundesliga and 45 overall.

Records Kane attains these feats Kane has scored multiple goals in his fourth Bundesliga match in a row. As per Opta, this is now a joint Bundesliga record, previously only achieved by Dortmund's Lothar Emmerich in 1967 and Wolfsburg's Tomislav Maric in 2001. Kane has raced to 45 goals in his 37th competitive match this season. With this, he clocked his best personal club record. In his first season at FC Bayern, he managed 44 goals in 45 matches.