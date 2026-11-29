On Saturday, Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl gave his assessment, candidly admitting: "None of this is easy at the moment."

However, he provided a positive spin, continuing: "We're going through a difficult period with injuries [...] I know we're taking some punches, but moments like these can help a club grow together again. Bayern have been through periods with even more turmoil, and that's when this club really grew. That's the feeling I have right now."