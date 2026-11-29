Bayern Munich's injury concerns grow with Konrad Laimer blow: Details
What's the story
Bayern Munich wing-back Konrad Laimer is set to undergo ankle surgery, adding to the club's growing injury woes. The decision was announced by Bayern on Sunday after Laimer suffered a "tendon dislocation in the right ankle" during Saturday's goalless Bundesliga draw against Hamburg. While the club has not specified how long he will be out, German media reports suggest a possible three-month absence.
Rising concerns
Bayern's injury crisis deepens
Laimer's impending surgery comes as Bayern grapple with a string of injuries to key players.
Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Manuel Neuer and Ismael Saibari are all facing long-term absences.
Alphonso Davies and Michael Olise are also on the injury list.
The situation has left Bayern without their captain Joshua Kimmich for at least one league match due to disciplinary reasons after he was banned for hair-pulling in Saturday's game.
Eberl
Max Eberl gives his assessment
On Saturday, Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl gave his assessment, candidly admitting: "None of this is easy at the moment."
However, he provided a positive spin, continuing: "We're going through a difficult period with injuries [...] I know we're taking some punches, but moments like these can help a club grow together again. Bayern have been through periods with even more turmoil, and that's when this club really grew. That's the feeling I have right now."
Kompany
It doesn't look good, said Kompany on Laimer's injury
Speaking after the game on Saturday, head coach Vincent Kompany had provided an update on Laimer.
"It doesn't look good. Normally, you can walk it off, but he couldn't. So that's not a good sign. But as always, we haven't complained so far, and we won't start now. Our ambitions remain the same," said Kompany (as captured via @iMiaSanMia).
Twitter Post
Injury!
Get well soon Konni! ❤️🩹— FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) November 29, 2026
ℹ️ Konrad Laimer sustained a tendon dislocation injury to his right ankle in the Bundesliga match at Hamburger SV and must undergo surgery. He will be sidelined for the time being and we wish him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/BWkrQh8OT4