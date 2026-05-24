Harry Kane's hat-trick helps Bayern Munich win 21st DFB-Pokal title

Bayern Munich have clinched the DFB-Pokal title for the first time since 2020, thanks to an incredible second-half hat-trick from Harry Kane . The match against reigning champions Stuttgart was held at the iconic Olympiastadion in Berlin. This victory marks Bayern's 21st DFB-Pokal title and their first cup win since the treble-winning season of 2019/20.

Match highlights How did the 1st half pan out? Kane had one early chance to score, but he missed a header from Michael Olise's cross midway through the first half and then hit the post with an audacious attempt. Despite these misses, Bayern remained resilient against Stuttgart's attacks. Their goalkeeper Jonas Urbig denied Chris Fuhrich another chance before half-time, keeping the score level at 0-0.

Goal sequence How did the 2nd half pan out? Bayern finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Olise assisted Kane with a well-placed cross. The England captain scored his eighth DFB-Pokal goal of the season, giving Bayern a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes before the end of regular time, he doubled their advantage with a brilliant turn and finish after hitting the woodwork nine seconds earlier.

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Hat-trick hero Kane shines with a hat-trick Kane completed his hat-trick seconds later, becoming the first player to score 10 goals in a single DFB-Pokal season in the 21st century. The goal came from a penalty after Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller was penalized for handball. This was Kane's first major final with Bayern Munich and he made it memorable by leading them to victory.

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Do you know? 4th player with this record As per Opta, Kane is the fourth player to score three goals in a DFB-Pokal final after Uwe Seeler 1963 (HSV), Roland Wohlfarth 1986 (FC Bayern) and Robert Lewandowski 2012 (BVB). For the first time, Kane managed to achieve a perfect hat-trick in the process.

Information 61 goals across all competitions in 2025-26 season for Bayern Kane bagged a whopping 61 goals across all competitions in the 2025-26 season for Bayern. Besides his 36 goals in the Bundesliga, he scored 14 times in the UEFA Champions League, 10 times in DFB-Pokal and one goal in DFL-Supercup. He also made 7 assists in total.

Do you know? Kane races to 146 career goals for Bayern In 147 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, Kane has amassed a staggering 146 goals. 98 of his goals have come in the Bundesliga from 94 appearances. Besides 146 goals, he also has 32 assists for the Bavarians.

Bayern Key records for Bayern Bayern won 46 of the 55 competitive matches in the 2025-26 season (6D 3L). As per Opta, it's a club record-equaling feat and has only happened for them since promotion to the Bundesliga in the treble season 2012-13. Lennart Karl became the fourth-youngest player (18Y 90D) to feature in a DFB-Pokal final since the Bundesliga's founding, after Julian Draxler (17Y 243D) 2011 for Schalke, Jude Bellingham (17Y 318D) 2021 for Dortmund, and Christian Fiedler (18Y 77D) 1993 for Hertha.

Do you know? Another record for Kane Kane became the third player to score in every round including the final in a cup season, after Dieter Müller 1976-77 for 1. FC Köln and Dirk Kurtenbach 1986-87 for the Stuttgarter Kickers.

Information Manuel Neuer equals Bastian Schweinsteiger's record Bayern's Manuel Neuer won the DFB-Pokal for the seventh time (once with FC Schalke, six times with FC Bayern) and thereby equals Bastian Schweinsteiger's historic competition record.