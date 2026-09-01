Ben Stokes signs with Adelaide Strikers for BBL 2026/27: Report
What's the story
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a deal with Adelaide Strikers for the 2026/27 Big Bash League (BBL) season, according to 7Cricket's Tom Morris. The 35-year-old cricketer, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, will be available for the entire tournament, making him one of the biggest signings of this year's BBL. Stokes is expected to earn around AUD $500,000 for his stint with Adelaide Strikers.
Strategic move
Stokes had offers from Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades
Before signing with Adelaide Strikers, Stokes reportedly had offers from Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades.
He chose the South Australian franchise, giving them a major boost in the overseas player market for the upcoming season.
Along with Stokes, Adelaide Strikers have also signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert as another marquee signing for 2026/27.
Seifert is coming off a successful run in The Hundred tournament in England.
Career transition
Stokes's Test retirement opens up BBL opportunity
Stokes retired from Test cricket during the English summer of 2026.
With his international red-ball career over, he sees the BBL as a perfect opportunity to continue playing competitive cricket at the highest domestic level.
His retirement also means he won't be part of England's journey toward the 2027 Ashes series in the UK, leaving him fully available for franchise commitments like this one.
Past performance
Stokes has featured in BBL before
Stokes isn't new to BBL. He played for Melbourne Renegades in the 2014/15 season, playing four matches.
His first appearance came against Hobart Hurricanes, where he scored a quickfire 77 off just 37 balls, showing his explosive T20 batting skills at the highest level.
Overall, the southpaw played four games that season, scoring 128 runs at 32 and taking three wickets at an economy of 12.20.
Stats
Here are his T20 stats
Stokes, who bowed out as one of the greatest Test all-rounders, has also made a significant mark in the T20 format.
Across 162 matches, he has scored 3,027 runs at an average of 24.41 and a strike rate of 132.87 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).
With the ball, he has claimed 93 wickets at an economy of 8.48 (4W: 2).
However, his last T20 appearance dates to August 2024.