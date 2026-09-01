Ben Stokes signs with Adelaide Strikers for BBL 2026/27: Report

Before signing with Adelaide Strikers, Stokes reportedly had offers from Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades.

He chose the South Australian franchise, giving them a major boost in the overseas player market for the upcoming season.

Along with Stokes, Adelaide Strikers have also signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert as another marquee signing for 2026/27.

Seifert is coming off a successful run in The Hundred tournament in England.