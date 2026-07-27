India vs Bangladesh series in September could delay Afghanistan tour
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are working on a potential schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh in the first half of September, as per Times of India. The development comes after a year of strained relations between the two boards, owing to diplomatic tensions and other issues. The proposed tour is likely to include a white-ball series, which could push back an already scheduled three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.
Schedule change
Rescheduling the Afghanistan series
The BCCI is likely to reschedule the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which was supposed to be held in Delhi.
The decision comes as part of a strategy to create space for the proposed white-ball series in Bangladesh.
However, the final approval for the tour will depend on the Indian government's nod.
Both boards are working diligently to ensure everything is in place before seeking approval from the Indian government.
Venue readiness
BCB keeps venues free, suggests combinations
The BCB has kept all its venues free from September 1, in anticipation of the proposed series.
It is said to be suggesting a few combinations for the BCCI to choose from, as per convenience.
The Indian team's Test tour of Sri Lanka is due to end on August 27. If the Afghanistan series is pushed back, it could open up a two-week window in September for this tour.
Venue preferences
Venue options and match distribution
The BCB is open to hosting all matches at one venue and ideally prefers three T20Is at one venue and three ODIs in another.
Dhaka and Chattogram are the leading venues for this.
The two boards discussed these possibilities on the sidelines of a recent ICC meeting in London.
However, India's commitment to Afghanistan was a hurdle that was discussed but the tour remains subject to government approval.
Tour timeline
Timing challenges and government approval
The Indian team is scheduled to play a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka from August 15.
A T20I squad, led by Shreyas Iyer, will then head to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games from September 17 to October 3.
This leaves a window in the first half of September when the Bangladesh tour could be scheduled.
However, this potential change would also depend on government approval and the outcome of discussions between BCCI and BCB officials.
Tensions
Tensions between Bangladesh and India
Notably, the relationship between Bangladesh and India has been tense lately.
The government withdrew the national team from the 202T20 World Cup in India over security concerns, raising doubts about the upcoming tour.
However, with BCB putting up television and media rights for sale earlier this month for India's series, hopes of a successful tour are rising.