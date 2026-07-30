India-Bangladesh white-ball series in September: BCB president breaks silence
What's the story
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal has expressed optimism about hosting Team India for a white-ball series in September. The proposed tour, which consists of three ODIs and as many T20Is, depends on various factors and hasn't been officially confirmed yet. Recent reports suggest that the ongoing political tensions between the two nations could affect the series. Here are further details.
Negotiations
Ongoing discussions with BCCI: Iqbal
Iqbal, who became the BCB president in June, confirmed that talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are on.
He said, "Unfortunately, I don't have any news regarding the India series. I am in discussions with the BCCI, and there's an exchange of emails happening between BCB members."
The former Bangladesh captain stressed that every effort is being made from their side to ensure this series takes place.
Safety assurances
Bangladesh safe for India, assures Iqbal
Iqbal also sought to quell any fears regarding security. He said, "Bangladesh is an extremely safe country, and I am very hopeful that they will come."
The BCB president emphasized that they are doing everything possible from their end to ensure a smooth series against India.
This comes after Bangladesh's withdrawal from the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka due to alleged security concerns.
Schedule clash
India's Afghanistan series likely to be postponed
The proposed September window for the India-Bangladesh series has created a scheduling conflict for India.
The Men in Blue were originally scheduled to host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series during this time.
To accommodate the Bangladesh tour, the Afghanistan series could be postponed. However, this decision is still pending approvals from respective governments and logistical arrangements.
Leadership roles
ICC Franchise League Committee meeting
Iqbal, who was recently appointed as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Franchise League Committee, expressed pride in leading an organization that oversees franchise cricket leagues.
He said he was satisfied with his first ICC meeting and how the discussions unfolded.
The BCB president noted that many countries are applying for T20 cricket in various leagues, highlighting the global interest in this format.