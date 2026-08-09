India tour of Bangladesh in jeopardy amid political tensions: Report
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is facing an uphill battle to host a scheduled white-ball series against India in September. The country's current political climate has further complicated the situation, as per Cricbuzz. Despite the BCB officials remaining hopeful for a positive outcome, recent events have raised doubts about the possibility of this series taking place as planned.
Impact of politics
Ties between India and Bangladesh deteriorate
On August 8, Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed criticized India for allowing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make statements from Delhi that undermine Bangladesh's democracy and create instability.
His comments came amid tensions between Bangladesh and India over Hasina's recent press conference in India.
According to BCB insiders, this could be the final nail in the coffin for hosting India.
Past events
BCB hoped to mend ties with India
The BCB was hopeful of mending ties with India after skipping the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year over security concerns.
However, sources close to the matter revealed that this decision was actually a political move ordered by the Yunus-led government.
After the Bangladesh Nationalist Party took over from the Yunus-led interim government in February, hopes were high for improved relations between the two cricketing nations.
Efforts made
Financial boost for BCB from hosting India
Current BCB president Tamim Iqbal has been working hard to make this series happen.
Hosting India would have been a major financial boost for the board, given their brand value and global hype.
However, recent developments following Hasina's press conference in India have made hosting India in September seem like a distant dream for Bangladesh.
A top BCB official expressed doubts about the series proceeding as planned after all recent developments.
Prospect
BCB in talks with BCCI regarding ODI and T20I series
Iqbal had earlier confirmed the talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the proposed ODI and T20I series.
Despite a previous setback when Bangladesh's team skipped the T20 World Cup in India due to security concerns, Tamim had expressed optimism.
He assured that Bangladesh is safe for cricketing events and is doing everything possible to facilitate this tour.