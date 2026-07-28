Will Litton Das replace Mehidy as Bangladesh's ODI captain?
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is likely to return to the practice of appointing separate captains for red-ball and white-ball formats, as per Cricbuzz. This comes as a major shift from the current across-format captaincy structure. The proposal will be discussed in an upcoming board meeting at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (July 29).
Captaincy prospects
Litton likely to lead white-ball team
Litton Das, the current T20I captain, is likely to lead the white-ball team.
He is expected to take over as ODI captain from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pending board directors' approval.
Meanwhile, Nazmul Hossain will continue his role as Test captain.
Towhid Hridoy, who currently serves as Litton's deputy in T20Is, is also expected to play a similar role in ODIs.
Captaincy concerns
Mehidy's ODI captaincy tenure
Mehidy was appointed as Bangladesh's ODI captain on June 12, 2025, replacing Shanto.
His tenure was extended by the BCB in April this year until the 2027 ODI World Cup.
However, under his leadership, Bangladesh has struggled in the 50-over format, especially away from home.
They have managed just two wins out of the 13 ODIs that Mehidy led outside Bangladesh.
Past captains
Return of 3 different captains
Mehidy's appointment marked the "return of three different captains" for different formats: Shanto led Tests, Mehidy captained ODIs, and Litton was in charge of T20Is.
This experiment is now coming to an end with the proposed changes.
In 2022, Shakib Al Hasan led the Test side, while Tamim Iqbal captained ODIs, and Mahmudullah was in charge of T20Is.