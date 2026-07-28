Will Litton Das replace Mehidy as Bangladesh's ODI captain? 

Litton Das, the current T20I captain, is likely to lead the white-ball team.

He is expected to take over as ODI captain from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pending board directors' approval.

Meanwhile, Nazmul Hossain will continue his role as Test captain.

Towhid Hridoy, who currently serves as Litton's deputy in T20Is, is also expected to play a similar role in ODIs.