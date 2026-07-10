BCCI to conduct review of Team India's performance: Details here
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced plans to conduct a review of the Indian men's cricket team's performance in Ireland and England. The decision comes after India suffered two consecutive T20I series defeats, first against Ireland and then against England. This is the first time that India have lost a bilateral T20I series against England. Here's more.
Official statement
BCCI observing Indian T20 team's performance: Saikia
The review meeting will be held with core members of the team after their ODI series ends on July 19. "We will have a review meeting with the core members of the team to discuss what went wrong in England," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, as per Cricbuzz. "The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it as a purely bad phase," Saikia added.
Meeting agenda
Review meeting to focus solely on team performance
Saikia clarified that the review meeting will only focus on the team's performance and how they can correct their shortcomings. He said, "The review meeting will be strictly about the performance of the team and how course correction can be done with regards to shortfalls. Nothing else will be discussed." This comes after India lost their first-ever series against Ireland and suffered their heaviest T20I defeat against England in a match at Trent Bridge.
Captaincy challenges
India's dismal run under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy
Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, India are yet to win a match. He took over from Suryakumar Yadav after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Out of six matches under his leadership , India have lost five while one ended without a result. The review meeting will only focus on the team's performance and how they can correct their shortcomings in future series.