BCCI to conduct review of Team India's performance: Details here

Official statement

BCCI observing Indian T20 team's performance: Saikia

The review meeting will be held with core members of the team after their ODI series ends on July 19. "We will have a review meeting with the core members of the team to discuss what went wrong in England," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, as per Cricbuzz. "The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it as a purely bad phase," Saikia added.