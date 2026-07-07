Rested or dropped? Sanju Samson's exclusion sparks selection debate

Performance review

How Samson redeemed himself

Samson has been under the scanner for his inconsistency. He had a poor outing in the New Zealand series earlier this year, scoring just 46 runs in five matches. However, he redeemed himself during India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with stellar performances in the knockout stages. He scored 97*, 89, and 89 runs respectively and was named Player of the Tournament. His IPL 2026 season was also impressive - 477 runs in 14 matches (SR: 165.62).