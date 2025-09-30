Will Mohsin Naqvi hand over Asia Cup trophy to India? 

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held a meeting in Dubai on Tuesday, with representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) present. The meeting was attended by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar. However, ACC Chair Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President, did not commit to handing over the Asia Cup trophy and winners' medals to India, as per Times of India.

Trophy debate Naqvi didn't acknowledge India's victory initially Naqvi reportedly didn't even acknowledge India's victory in his opening remarks. It was only after Shelar intervened that he congratulated India on winning the multi-nation event. An official who attended the meeting said, "There was no intention to resolve any matter from PCB and ACC Chair Naqvi." The BCCI has remained firm on this issue, with Secretary Devajit Saikia saying they will protest during an ICC meeting later this year.

Trophy logistics Naqvi refused to send the trophy and medals During the meeting, Naqvi was asked by the BCCI's representatives to send the trophy and winners' medals to the ACC office. However, he refused that too. The official who attended the meet said, "He kept beating around the bush. Shelar put his foot down and asked him to send the trophy and medals to the ACC office."

Protest plans BCCI to protest at ICC meeting The BCCI plans to lodge a strong protest at the ICC meeting in Dubai later this year. The ACC members are expected to hold another meeting soon to resolve this issue. India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday but did not receive the trophy as Naqvi left with it along with the winners' medals.