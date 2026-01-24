A-plus category contracts put on hold by BCCI: Here's why

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to revamp its annual central contracts structure for men's cricket. The proposed changes include the possible removal of the A-plus category for the 2025-26 season. As per Cricbuzz, this decision comes in light of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma only being available for ODIs after stepping away from Tests and T20Is.

Contract details Current contract structure and proposed changes The current contract structure has an annual retainer of ₹7 crore for the A-plus category, followed by ₹5 crore for Category A, ₹3 crore for Category B, and ₹1 crore for Category C. However, the next cycle is likely to have only three categories: A, B, and C. This effectively puts the top tier on hold for now.

Player eligibility A-plus category's dwindling pool of players Last season, only four players—Rohit, Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja—were part of the A-plus group. However, with their changing availability across formats, the pool of eligible players for this top tier has shrunk considerably. This is mainly because the eligibility criteria for A-plus is based on all-format availability.

Strategic alignment BCCI's rationale behind the contract structure change BCCI sources have clarified that the decision to revise the contract structure is aimed at aligning it with current realities, rather than downgrading individual players. One-format specialists will not be considered for the A-plus bracket, making its continuation impractical at present. Despite these changes, Bumrah's earnings are not expected to be affected as he remains a key player in India's plans across formats.

Upcoming announcement BCCI to announce centrally contracted players for 2025-26 season The BCCI is expected to announce the list of centrally contracted players for the 2025-26 season in the coming weeks. The revised categories will take into account both format commitments and workload considerations. This strategic move by the board highlights its intent to keep pace with changing player availability patterns and ensure a fair contract structure.