BCCI appoints Sunil Joshi as bowling coach at CoE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Sunil Joshi as the new bowling coach at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, as per a report by The Times of India. Joshi, a former Indian cricketer with 84 international matches under his belt, will take over from October 1. He replaces Sairaj Bahutale, who left the position to become the spin-bowling coach for Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Joshi earlier operated as the Punjab Kings spin-bowling coach.

Coaching background Joshi's extensive coaching experience Joshi has a rich coaching history, having worked with Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, and Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He was also the bowling coach for Punjab Kings from 2023 to 2025 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On the international front, he has coached teams from Bangladesh, the USA, and Oman. The BCCI chose him for his ability to work on development and performance enhancement across all age groups and genders.

Coaching responsibilities Joshi to work with Laxman at CoE At the CoE, Joshi will work along with VVS Laxman﻿, the former Indian batter. His main responsibility will be to identify and nurture young spinners. He will also work with current national team spinners and those who train at the CoE. This appointment comes days ahead of the much-awaited India-West Indies Test series, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad.