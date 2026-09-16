India to get Asia Cup trophies soon: BCCI gives update
What's the story
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the trophies for the last two Asia Cups (men and women) will be returned to India soon. The announcement comes after India's women's team refused to accept their trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister. India won their eighth Women's Asia Cup after beating Sri Lanka in the final in Dubai.
Institutional decision
Why India Women declined trophy from Naqvi
After winning the Women's T20 Asia Cup, India did not accept the trophy from Naqvi, continuing a trend started by the men's team during the 2025 Asia Cup.
The BCCI had previously explained that this was a "conscious" decision not to accept trophies from Naqvi due to national sentiments and circumstances.
Delay
Presentation drama post-final
The post-final presentation ceremony was delayed by nearly 50 minutes as Naqvi was present.
The India team even conducted its own medal presentation for the best fielder during this time. Nandani Sharma received her medal from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla present.
The Indian side even suggested that ACC vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni could present the trophy.
However, Naqvi remained adamant and stood on the podium to hand over the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka instead of presenting India's winners' trophy.
Retrieval assurance
Saikia speaks on trophy issue
Saikia assured that both Asia Cup trophies will be back with the BCCI soon.
"If someone is adamant about not solving the problem, then it is their call, not our call," he told PTI.
He added that while they can only suggest solutions, they cannot enforce them.
Saikia emphasized that "the whole country knows" the BCCI will get back both trophies very soon.
Timeline uncertainty
Trophies will be with us very soon: Saikia
While Saikia couldn't provide a specific timeline for the trophy retrieval, he was confident that both would be back at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai soon.
He said, "I cannot give you a timeline, but I'm telling you that the trophies will be with us very soon."
The latest episode flashed what unfolded after the 2025 Men's Asia Cup final between Suryakumar Yadav's India and Salman Agha's Pakistan at the same venue.