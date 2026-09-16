India to get Asia Cup trophies soon: BCCI gives update

The post-final presentation ceremony was delayed by nearly 50 minutes as Naqvi was present.

The India team even conducted its own medal presentation for the best fielder during this time. Nandani Sharma received her medal from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla present.

The Indian side even suggested that ACC vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni could present the trophy.

However, Naqvi remained adamant and stood on the podium to hand over the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka instead of presenting India's winners' trophy.