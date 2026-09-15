The BCCI-Mohsin Naqvi standoff: How did we get here?
What's the story
India recently clinched their eighth Women's T20 Asia Cup title after beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai. However, the post-match trophy presentation was marred by a controversy reminiscent of last year's Men's Asia Cup. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, refused to take the winners' trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.
Ceremony delay
Presentation drama post-final
The post-final presentation ceremony was delayed by nearly 50 minutes as Naqvi was present.
The India team even conducted its own medal presentation for the best fielder during this time. Nandani Sharma received her medal from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla present.
The Indian side even suggested that ACC vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni could present the trophy.
However, Naqvi remained adamant and stood on the podium to hand over the runners-up cheque to Sri Lanka instead of presenting India's winners' trophy.
Institutional stance
BCCI's firm decision
The absence of an official trophy presentation by India was a "firm institutional decision," Saikia said.
He added that they had communicated their position to the ACC in advance, stating that the Indian team would not take part in the trophy presentation under these circumstances.
"Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner," Saikia told PTI.
Flashpoint
Repeat of 2025 episode
The episode flashed what unfolded after the 2025 Men's Asia Cup final between Suryakumar Yadav's India and Salman Agha's Pakistan at the same venue.
Since cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in May 2025, Indian players have been avoiding handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts and representatives.
After the 2025 final, Suryakumar even showed solidarity with "families of the attack victims."
Information
Why India avoids Naqvi
Naqvi's current roles extend beyond cricket. As the ACC president and PCB chairman, he also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister. Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries, India has therefore maintained its distance from Naqvi.
Post-match interview
Harmanpreet interviewed separately
Cut to the 2026 final, India Women coach Amol Muzumdar reiterated this stance at a press conference, saying they stand by BCCI's decision not to participate in such presentations under these circumstances.
In a departure from tradition, Harmanpreet was interviewed separately on the broadcast after India clinched their win.
She expressed satisfaction with her team's performance throughout the tournament and praised openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma for their aggressive half-centuries in the final.