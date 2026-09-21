BCCI to introduce policy defining ombudsman's jurisdiction: Report
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to introduce a policy that will define the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman, as per Times of India. The new policy will prevent the office from taking up complaints related to local or state-level matters. The decision comes after several members, including those from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), Punjab Cricket Association, and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), raised concerns at BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week.
Jurisdiction debate
Concerns raised during AGM
During the AGM, members expressed their concerns about the Ombudsman taking up complaints related to local and state matters.
They argued that such complaints only add to the legal burden on state associations and insisted that local grievance-redressal mechanisms should be exhausted before approaching BCCI's Ombudsman.
The members also questioned the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman in matters primarily concerning individual state associations' functioning.
Policy details
Proposed policy to outline ombudsman's jurisdiction
The proposed policy will provide a clear framework for the Ombudsman, outlining the types of complaints it can take up, especially those related to state associations.
An administrator who attended the AGM told TOI, "The BCCI will frame a policy that will curb the Ombudsman's interference in state-level matters."
They added that "the board has decided to provide the Ombudsman with clear terms of reference when it comes to entertaining complaints related to state associations."