Why BCCI wants Jasprit Bumrah to play all WTC Tests 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to manage Jasprit Bumrah 's workload ahead of the impending ICC World Test Championship (WTC) games and the 2027 ODI World Cup. The board is keen on having Bumrah play all nine WTC Tests in the upcoming season, according to a report by the Times of India. Bumrah's workload in Tests was a bone of contention last year.

Match schedule India's upcoming WTC schedule In the impending season, India will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Chandigarh. However, that is not part of the 2025/27 WTC cycle. The Shubman Gill-led side is then scheduled to play two Tests each against Sri Lanka (away) and New Zealand (away) before hosting Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January. Currently, India are ranked sixth with four wins and as many defeats in the WTC standings (PCT: 48.15).

Player management Bumrah may be rested for some ODI series BCCI sources told TOI that the board's main aim is to keep Bumrah fit enough to play all Tests. The pacer is likely to feature in the four Tests against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. However, keeping him fresh for five home Tests against Australia will be a challenge. The report added that he could also be rested for some ODI series if required.

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Performance review Bumrah's T20I participation likely to be minimal Last year, Bumrah played three out of five Tests in England to manage his workload. But this time, the board wants him to play if he is fully fit. He played all four home Tests after that series. The pacer is likely to feature in very few T20Is as India's next major T20I assignment is two years away.

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