Beau Webster slams 64-ball fifty at No.9 on Ashes debut
What's the story
All-rounder Beau Webster bolstered Australia's first innings with the bat in the ongoing 5th Ashes Test against England at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Webster smashed an unbeaten 71, helping Australia rack up 567 in 133.5 overs. He made a mark at No. 9 on his Ashes debut. Webster also added a 107-run stand with centurion Steve Smith. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Webster adds crucial runs down the order
Australia resumed the proceedings on Day 4 at 518/7 (124.0 overs). Steve Smith, who reached his ton the previous evening, stretched Australia's lead alongside Webster. While Smith departed, Webster added crucial runs down the order, completing his half-century. Webster got to the mark off 64 balls and eventually returned unbeaten on 71 (87). His knock had 7 fours.
Stats
A look at his stats
According to ESPNcricinfo, Webster raced to his fifth half-century in Test cricket. The Aussie all-rounder, who made his Test debut last year in Sydney, now has 452 runs from eight matches at an average of 41.09. This was his second 50-plus score in home conditions. Overall, Webster has racked up more than 6,300 runs from 113 First-Class matches at 37-plus.