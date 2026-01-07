Beau Webster slams 64-ball fifty at No.9 on Ashes debut

Australia resumed the proceedings on Day 4 at 518/7 (124.0 overs). Steve Smith, who reached his ton the previous evening, stretched Australia's lead alongside Webster. While Smith departed, Webster added crucial runs down the order, completing his half-century. Webster got to the mark off 64 balls and eventually returned unbeaten on 71 (87). His knock had 7 fours.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Webster raced to his fifth half-century in Test cricket. The Aussie all-rounder, who made his Test debut last year in Sydney, now has 452 runs from eight matches at an average of 41.09. This was his second 50-plus score in home conditions. Overall, Webster has racked up more than 6,300 runs from 113 First-Class matches at 37-plus.