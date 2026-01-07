Ashes, SCG Test: Jacob Bethell's maiden FC ton saves England

Jacob Bethell's formidable century saved England from an innings defeat on Day 4 of the final Ashes Test in Sydney. Bethell, who walked in at No. 3, helped England trim the deficit and take a 119-run lead by stumps. Earlier in the day, Australia were bowled out for 567 in response to England's 384. Beau Webster slammed a half-century before taking three wickets.

Australia innings Australia compile 518/7 Australia resumed the proceedings on Day 4 at 518/7 (124.0 overs). Steve Smith, who reached his ton the previous evening, stretched Australia's lead alongside Webster. While Smith departed, Webster added crucial runs down the order, completing his half-century. Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue took three wickets each, while Matthew Potts returned wicketless. Skipper Ben Stokes, who took two wickets, eventually limped off the field.

Injury Stokes sustains muscle strain Stokes sustained an injury while bowling his 28th over. After delivering the fourth ball, he appeared to clutch his right groin and walked warily before leaving the field. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) later confirmed that Stokes is being assessed for a right adductor muscle strain. Notably, Stokes came out to bat later in the day, departing for 1 (5).

Information Smith, Webster add to Australia's lead Steve Smith, who shattered records with his 41st Test century, fell to Josh Tongue after scoring 138 off 220 balls. His knock was studded with 16 fours and a six. Webster, having reached his fifth half-century in the format, returned unbeaten on 71 (87).

England innings Bethell, Duckett, and Brook save England from collapse England, facing a 213-run deficit, lost Zak Crawley in the first over. Mitchell Starc was at usual best to trap the English opener in front. However, Ben Duckett and Bethell took the visitors past 80. The dismissals of Duckett (42) and Joe Root (6) then brought England down to 117/3. Bethell joined forces with Harry Brook, having completed his ton in the final session.

Collapse England falter despite Bethell's ton While Bethell farmed the strike, Brook's strokes propelled England past 210. However, they lost successive wickets, slumping to 297/8 toward stumps (302/8). Webster delivered a stunning spell, having dismissed Brook and Will Jacks in the same over. He returned to dismiss the injured Stokes. Earlier, Jamie Smith departed with an untimely run-out. England were 302/8 at stumps, with Bethell returning unbeaten on 142 (232).