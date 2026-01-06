Steve Smith gets to his 13th Ashes hundred: Stats 

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith has raced to his 13th century in Ashes history. The talismanic batter accomplished the milestone on Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes Test match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground . Smith batted with great intent in the second innings and put his team into the lead. Here we decode his performance and stats.

Knock A fine hand from the skipper Responding to England's first innings score of 384/10, the Aussies were well placed at 234/3 when Smith arrived to bat. The skipper took the innings forward with half-century stands with fellow centurion Travis Head (163) and Usman Khawaja (17). He further added 70-plus with Cameron Green (37) and Beau Webster (42*) as Australia ended the day at 518 /7.

Knock Smith overtakes Hobbs Smith finished the day with 129 off 205 balls, having smashed 15 fours and a six. He has scored 13 centuries in Ashes, second only to Australia's Sir Donald Bradman 19. The Australian great broke the tie with England's Jack Hobbs, who recorded 12 Ashes hundreds. Across 41 Ashes games, Smith has scored over 3,680 runs at an average of 55-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.

DYK Second-highest run-scorer in Ashes Smith added another feather to his cap by becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Ashes history. He went past Hobbs, who finished with 3,636 runs. Bradman (5,028 runs) is now the only player to have scored more Ashes runs than Smith. Smith has six Ashes hundreds each in Australia and England. He averages over 57 in home Ashes, where he owns 1,680-plus runs.

Information Smith only behind these names With his 37th Test century, Smith has moved up to sixth place in the list of cricketers with the most centuries in Tests. He is now behind only Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Joe Root (41), Ricky Ponting (41), and Kumar Sangakkara (39).

Career Here are his overall Test stats Playing his 123rd Test, Smith has gone past 10,730 Test runs at an average of over 56 (50s: 44). Root is the only active batter with more Test runs than Smith. Meanwhile, 18 of Smith's Test tons have come while leading the team. Only Graeme Smith (25), Virat Kohli (20), and Ponting (19) have scored more Test hundreds as designated captains.