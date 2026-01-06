Steve Smith goes past 15,500 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats
What's the story
Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith has added another feather to his cap by completing 15,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The milestone was achieved on Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes Test match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith entered the match, needing 31 runs to reach the landmark. Here we decode his stats in the format.
FC career
53 tons in FC cricket
Playing his 188th FC match, Smith has raced past 15,500 runs at an impressive average of over 54, as per ESPNcricinfo. His FC tally includes a staggering 53 centuries and 68 half-centuries, with his highest score being 239. Smith made his FC debut for New South Wales in the Pura Cup back in 2008 and played his first Test match in 2010.
Tests
Over 10,600 runs in Tests
Earlier this year, Smith became the fourth Australian to complete 10,000 runs in Tests. Playing his 123rd match, Smith is now closing in on 10,400 Test runs. His current average of 56-plus is only second to Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (57.40) among the 15 batters with 10,000-plus Test runs. In addition to 36 tons, Smith has 45 fifties (200s: 4).