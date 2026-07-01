Besiktas sign Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard for £17m: Details here
What's the story
Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has signed a three-year deal with Turkish club Besiktas. The Belgium international, 31, was signed for £15.3 million plus £1.7m in add-ons. His contract also includes an additional one-year option. The transfer marks the end of Trossard's contract with Arsenal which was due to expire in 2027 after joining from Brighton for £27m in January 2023.
Career highlights
Trossard was involved in 70 goals for Arsenal
During his time with Arsenal, Trossard scored 36 goals and provided 34 assists in 174 appearances. He was instrumental in Mikel Arteta's side winning last season's Premier League title.
Trossard's final game for Arsenal was a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain where he assisted Kai Havertz's early goal in a 1-1 draw before they lost on penalties.
Trossard made 123 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League and bagged 27 goals.
Words
'Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Leo'
Arsenal issued an official statement and said, "Leo joined us from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023 and made 174 appearances in all competitions for us, scoring 36 goals and assisting 34 times."
"Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Leo for his valued contribution to the club and wish him all the best for his future."
Information
FIFA WC 2026: 2 goals and 3 assists for Trossard
The Belgian forward also started all six matches at this summer's FIFA World Cup, scoring twice as Belgium reached the quarter-finals before losing to Spain. Besides scoring 2 goals, he also made three assists.
Transfer plans
Arsenal to move for Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis
In the wake of Trossard's exit, Arsenal are looking to Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis.
The Gunners are expected to make a move for the Greece international. Club Brugge is expecting an offer from Arsenal for Tzolis who could be available for around £30 million (€35 million).
This potential transfer would be separate from Arsenal's pursuit of other high-profile attackers this summer.
Twitter Post
Thank you, Leo!
Thank you, Leo ❤️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 15, 2026
Leandro Trossard has completed his permanent move to Besiktas 👇