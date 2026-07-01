Besiktas sign Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard for £17m: Details here

During his time with Arsenal, Trossard scored 36 goals and provided 34 assists in 174 appearances. He was instrumental in Mikel Arteta's side winning last season's Premier League title.

Trossard's final game for Arsenal was a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain where he assisted Kai Havertz's early goal in a 1-1 draw before they lost on penalties.

Trossard made 123 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League and bagged 27 goals.