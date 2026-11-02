Jude Bellingham nets his 50th Real Madrid goal: Key stats
What's the story
Jude Bellingham scored his 50th goal for Real Madrid in a dominant victory over Racing Santander. Since joining Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, Bellingham has been consistent for the club with his goal-scoring attributes. It was another commanding performance from the England midfidler as Real claimed a solid 3-0 win over the home team. Here's more.
Summary
Bellingham shines for Real Madrid
Matchweek 11 of La Liga 2026-27 saw Real earn an early penalty after Kylian Mbappe was fouled by Matteo Prati. The French forward converted the spot-kick, putting Los Blancos ahead in the 11th minute.
Bellingham doubled Real Madrid's lead in the 21st minute, scoring his 50th goal for the club.
He drove from the halfway line, dinking the ball over the onrushing keeper, and slotted it into an empty net.
Record signing Yan Diomande added a third before half-time with a volley after a corner kick was only partially cleared by Santander.
Match incidents
What happenned after Real went 3-0 up?
In the 59th minute, Mbappe hit the post with a curling shot from outside the box.
Santander was awarded a late penalty, but it was overturned by VAR after Aurelien Tchouameni's handball was deemed accidental and deflected off his boot.
Despite scoring again later in the match, Bellingham's second goal was ruled out for offside.
Team performance
Real Madrid continue their pursuit of Barcelona at the top
The victory marks Real Madrid's fifth consecutive win across all competitions.
They are now just three points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, whom they beat 2-1 in their last match.
From 11 matches, Barcelona own 30 points with 10 wins and a defeat.
Real are placed 3rd with 27 points in their bag (W9 L2).
Real are behind 2nd-placed Atletico Madrid, who own 28 points.
Bellingham
A look at Bellingham's Real Madrid numbers
Bellingham has scored 50 goals for Real Madrid in 154 games across competitions.
Besides his 50 goals, he also has 35 assists for the club.
As per Opta, Bellingham became the 50th player to reach this milestone in the history of the white team.
He is the only La Liga midfielder who has reached 50 goals since his first season with Real Madrid in 2023-24.
38 of his 50 goals have come in La Liga from 98 matches (A21).