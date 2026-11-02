Jude Bellingham nets his 50th Real Madrid goal: Key stats

Matchweek 11 of La Liga 2026-27 saw Real earn an early penalty after Kylian Mbappe was fouled by Matteo Prati. The French forward converted the spot-kick, putting Los Blancos ahead in the 11th minute.

Bellingham doubled Real Madrid's lead in the 21st minute, scoring his 50th goal for the club.

He drove from the halfway line, dinking the ball over the onrushing keeper, and slotted it into an empty net.

Record signing Yan Diomande added a third before half-time with a volley after a corner kick was only partially cleared by Santander.