1st WODI: Zimbabwe's Beloved Biza slams 62 versus India

Though Zimbabwe opted to bat first after winning the toss, loss of regular wickets had reduced them to 70/4.

Biza, who arrived at four, put up a fight and took the score forward.

With wickets falling regularly, Zimbabwe needed a partnership to stabilize their innings.

Biza and Nyasha Gwanzura (13) responded by rotating the strike effectively.

The former dominated the 43-run stand before further adding vital runs with the lower order.

Having made 62, Biza went down as the ninth batter. No other player could touch the 30-run mark.