1st WODI: Zimbabwe's Beloved Biza slams 62 versus India
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team bowled out Zimbabwe for just 197 runs in the first Women's ODI of the three-match series. The visitors struggled big time at Kotambi's BCA Stadium as the Indian bowlers were on a roll. Zimbabwe's total would have been even lower had Beloved Biza not stepped up. The middle-order batter showcased great resilience en route to a fine fifty. Notably, this is the first-ever WODI match between Zimbabwe and India.
Match details
Zimbabwe rebuild after losing early wicket
Though Zimbabwe opted to bat first after winning the toss, loss of regular wickets had reduced them to 70/4.
Biza, who arrived at four, put up a fight and took the score forward.
With wickets falling regularly, Zimbabwe needed a partnership to stabilize their innings.
Biza and Nyasha Gwanzura (13) responded by rotating the strike effectively.
The former dominated the 43-run stand before further adding vital runs with the lower order.
Having made 62, Biza went down as the ninth batter. No other player could touch the 30-run mark.
Stats
Biza's fourth fifty in the format
Biza played a valiant hand by smashing five fours in her 62 off 92 balls.
This was her fourth fifty in the WODI format, which has taken her to 519 runs across 19 matches at an average of 28.83.
As per Cricinfo, this was her third half-century across four outings in Asia. The tally includes 217 runs at a brilliant average of 54.25.