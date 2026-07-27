The Hundred: Ben Duckett goes past 5,500 T20 runs
What's the story
Trent Rockets have registered their first win in The Hundred, thanks to Ben Duckett's brilliant 75 against London Spirit. The match was played at Trent Bridge, where the Rockets chased down a target of 160 runs with two balls to spare. This is now the highest successful chase at this venue in the history of The Hundred tournament. During his stay, Duckett also went past 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. Here we decode his knock and stats.
Match highlights
Duckett's innings sparks Rockets's chase
The Rockets were cruising for most of the innings, thanks to Duckett's explosive batting.
He scored his half-century in just 30 balls and dominated a vital 72-run partnership with Tom Banton (22).
The opener was eventually dismissed for a well-made 75 off 47 balls, caught by James Coles off the bowling of Andrew Tye.
The southpaw smoked 12 fours and two sixes as the Rockets prevailed in the nail-biting clash.
Stats
35th fifty in the format
As per Cricinfo, Duckett has raced to 5,550 runs across 222 T20 matches at an average of 30.66. His strike rate is a fine 140.82.
The dasher registered his 35th fifty, as his best score is 96.
527 of his runs in the 20-over format have come for England at 27.73 (50s: 3).
The majority of the batter's runs have come in the Vitality Blast tournament (3,029 at 32.22).
Information
Third-most runs in The Hundred
In The Hundred, the opener has raced to 1,138 runs from 40 games at 33.47. His tally includes six half-centuries and a strike rate of 144.05. Meanwhile, Phil Salt (1,191) and James Vince (1,166) are the only batters with more runs in the tourney.