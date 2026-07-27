The Hundred: Ben Duckett goes past 5,500 T20 runs

The Rockets were cruising for most of the innings, thanks to Duckett's explosive batting.

He scored his half-century in just 30 balls and dominated a vital 72-run partnership with Tom Banton (22).

The opener was eventually dismissed for a well-made 75 off 47 balls, caught by James Coles off the bowling of Andrew Tye.

The southpaw smoked 12 fours and two sixes as the Rockets prevailed in the nail-biting clash.