Stokes, Atkinson cleared by Cricket Regulator following nightclub episode
What's the story
England Test captain Ben Stokes and his teammate Gus Atkinson have been cleared of any wrongdoing in a nightclub incident. The independent Cricket Regulator found "insufficient evidence" against the duo, which means no further action will be taken. This decision comes after both players were recalled for Thursday's series decider (3rd Test) against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.
Dual investigations
Stokes, Atkinson issued conduct warnings by ECB
A parallel investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also cleared Stokes and Atkinson of any wrongdoing in an altercation involving Saracens rugby union player Totoa Auvaa. However, they were issued written conduct warnings for breaching "specific contractual obligations." The ECB confirmed that both players breached certain contractual obligations requiring them to maintain high standards of conduct at all times.
Conduct details
Stokes not involved in the altercation
The ECB's investigation found that Stokes was not involved in the altercation or witnessed either incident. The evidence showed Atkinson was the victim of unprovoked attacks and did not retaliate on either occasion. Both players were given a written warning for their conduct but avoided fines and further cricket bans.
Captaincy confirmed
Brendon McCullum backs Stokes as captain for decider
Despite the incident, head coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed that Stokes will return as captain for the deciding match against New Zealand. He said, "Ben will be back. He'll be back and he'll be captain." The statement comes amid speculation about their working relationship after recent events.
Standards emphasis
McCullum's thoughts on player conduct and curfew rules
McCullum stressed that players representing their country must live up to clear expectations. He said, "Even if there is ambiguity, I think we've sat here and talked about the curfew, talked about standards." The ECB's decision to issue written conduct warnings comes amid renewed focus on stricter protocols introduced after alcohol-related issues during the winter tour of Australia.