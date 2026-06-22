Stokes and Atkinson will feature in the 3rd NZ Test (Image source: X/@cricketcomau)

Stokes, Atkinson cleared by Cricket Regulator following nightclub episode

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:17 pm Jun 22, 202607:17 pm

What's the story

England Test captain Ben Stokes and his teammate Gus Atkinson have been cleared of any wrongdoing in a nightclub incident. The independent Cricket Regulator found "insufficient evidence" against the duo, which means no further action will be taken. This decision comes after both players were recalled for Thursday's series decider (3rd Test) against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.