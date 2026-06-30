Here's how Ben Stokes fared as England's Test captain
What's the story
England's Test captain Ben Stokes recently announced his retirement from international cricket. The decision comes on Day 4 of England's Test series decider against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Stokes, who has had a stellar 15-year career with England and a four-year stint as Test captain, signs off as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game. Here we look at how he fared as England's Test skipper.
Circumstances
When Stokes took over from Root
England officially named Stokes as their Test skipper in April 2022. He took over from Joe Root, who stepped down from the role after managing just one win in England's last 17 Tests. The start of the Stokes era also marked Brendon McCullum's appointment as the head coach of the England Test team. The duo changed the fate of the team with their aggressive approach, also known as 'Bazball'.
Glory!
Eight wins in first 10 Tests as captain
The Stokes era started on a high note as England won eight of their first 10 Test matches under him. This includes 3-0 whitewashes of New Zealand (home) and Pakistan (away). Only England's Percy Chapman and South Africa's Temba Bavuma (9 each) have won more games in their first 10 Tests at the helm.
Milestone
24 wins as England Test skipper
During his tenure as the team's Test captain, Stokes led England to 24 wins in 44 Tests (18 losses). Only Root (27) and Michael Vaughan (26) recorded more wins while leading the Three Lions in the longest format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes's win percentage of 54.54 is the best among players who led England in at least 35 Test matches.
Feat!
Most Test wickets for an England captain
In his final match, Stokes delivered two brilliant spells with figures of 4/70 and 2/49. The right-arm pacer ended his Test career with 84 wickets as captain - the most for an England player (5W: 2). Bob Willis (77) is the only other Englishman with 52-plus wickets in this regard. Notably, Stokes's bowling average was 32.74 while not leading the team. It significantly came down to 27.46 while captaining.
Batting stats
Over 2,300 runs with the bat
With the bat, Stokes scored 2,301 Test runs as captain at an average of 31.95. This includes three tons and 11 fifties. The southpaw's tally of 48 sixes is the joint-fifth most for a Test captain. Notably, Stokes also signed off as the batter with the most Test sixes (138). Meanwhile, the 35-year-old happens to be the only England skipper to register a fifer and a hundred in the same Test. He recorded 141 and 5/72 in the Manchester Test against India last year.
Career
Here are his overall stats
Stokes finished his Test career with 252 scalps from 122 matches at 31.03. His tally includes 10 four-wicket hauls and six four-fers. The veteran has also scored 7,273 runs in these games at an average of 34.46. He has hit 14 centuries and 37 fifties with the best score of 258. South African legend Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) is the only other all-rounder to attain the Test double of 7,000 runs and 250 wickets.