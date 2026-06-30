Here's how Ben Stokes fared as England's Test captain 

Batting stats

Over 2,300 runs with the bat

With the bat, Stokes scored 2,301 Test runs as captain at an average of 31.95. This includes three tons and 11 fifties. The southpaw's tally of 48 sixes is the joint-fifth most for a Test captain. Notably, Stokes also signed off as the batter with the most Test sixes (138). Meanwhile, the 35-year-old happens to be the only England skipper to register a fifer and a hundred in the same Test. He recorded 141 and 5/72 in the Manchester Test against India last year.