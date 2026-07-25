One-Day Cup: Ben Stokes slams successive 70-plus scores 

Alex Lees's 132 while opening the innings got Durham off to a flying start.

Graham Clark (63) and Emilio Gay (44) also batted well as the team was well placed at 194/2 when Stokes arrived to bat.

The southpaw then took over the scoring and gave a hard time to the Sussex bowlers in the end overs.

Stokes recorded 60-plus stands with Colin Ackermann (23) and Lees.