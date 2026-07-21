Ben Stokes slams match-winning ton on List A comeback: Stats 

In his comeback match, Stokes scored 108 not out off 116 balls while batting at four, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

He came to bat at a precarious position of 24 for two and took his time to settle in.

Despite struggling with cramps throughout his innings, he managed to lead his team home alongside Kasey Aldridge with five balls and as many wickets remaining.

He also bowled nine overs in the game, going for 38 runs without taking a wicket.