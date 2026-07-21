Ben Stokes slams match-winning ton on List A comeback: Stats
What's the story
Former England captain Ben Stokes made a stunning return to List A cricket, scoring an unbeaten century in his first match since retiring from international duty. The 35-year-old led Durham to a five-wicket victory over Derbyshire in the One-Day Cup match in Derby. This was Stokes's first List A century for Durham in 12 years and overall 10th in the 50-over format. Here are further details.
Match details
A brilliant hand from Stokes
In his comeback match, Stokes scored 108 not out off 116 balls while batting at four, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.
He came to bat at a precarious position of 24 for two and took his time to settle in.
Despite struggling with cramps throughout his innings, he managed to lead his team home alongside Kasey Aldridge with five balls and as many wickets remaining.
He also bowled nine overs in the game, going for 38 runs without taking a wicket.
Long hiatus
Stokes's long-awaited return to domestic cricket
In List A cricket, Stokes last played for Durham during the One-Day Cup final win over Warwickshire in 2014.
He has also been absent from all forms of 50-over cricket since England's match against Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup in India.
His return to county cricket was a much-awaited event, especially after he decided to retire from international cricket following England's 1-2 Test series loss against New Zealand last month.
Stats
Here are his List A stats
This was Stokes's 10th hundred across 185 List A games, as he also owns 30 half-centuries, as per Cricinfo.
The southpaw has now raced to 5,411 runs at an average of 38-plus. His tally also includes 137 wickets at 33-plus.
3,463 of his runs have come across 114 ODIs at a brilliant average of 41.22 (100s: 5, 50s: 24).