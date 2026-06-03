Ben Stokes defends Jofra Archer's absence from 1st NZ Test

England Test captain Ben Stokes has defended the decision to leave out Jofra Archer from the squad for the first Test against New Zealand. The match is set to start on Thursday at Lord's. Despite being on a central contract, Archer was not included in the team and instead allowed to continue playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

Dual perspective Stokes understands 'both sides' of the debate Stokes said he understands "both sides" of the debate surrounding Archer's absence. However, he thinks that those criticizing the decision are not considering the current state of cricket. "I totally understand people's frustrations around the situation but there is also another side to it," he said during a press conference. Stokes added that this situation is different from what it was a decade or more ago.

Player commitment Archer's unavailability doesn't mean he isn't committed: Stokes Stokes stressed that Archer's unavailability for the first Test doesn't mean he isn't committed to playing for England. "Jofra has shown he is committed and loves playing for England," Stokes said. He also highlighted how Jacob Bethell, who was busy with IPL duties, was busy with his hectic schedule.

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Match strategy England likely to play a spinner in 1st Test Stokes confirmed that England will likely play a spinner, Shoaib Bashir, in the first Test. However, he also admitted that bad weather on the first two days could force them to change their plans. "We might not toss on day one, we might not toss on day two," Stokes said. He added if they don't lose too much time then playing a spinner is very likely.

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Information England 12-man squad for first Test England 12-man squad for first Test against New Zealand: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir.