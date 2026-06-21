Ben Stokes set to return as England's Test captain: Details
What's the story
Ben Stokes will return as England's captain for the third Test against New Zealand, head coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed. The announcement comes after England, led by Joe Root, lost the Oval Test to New Zealand. Stokes was withdrawn from the Test due to a disciplinary investigation into a breach of team protocols on June 8. During his absence, he played for Durham and scored a quickfire 95 against Northamptonshire in their County Championship match.
Recall
Stokes, Atkinson left out of 2nd Test
Along with Stokes, Gus Atkinson was also left out after his involvement in the curfew breach. The two were investigated for their involvement in a London venue incident after England's win at Lord's. They had broken the team's midnight curfew. Both players were pulled out of their respective county matches by England, pending a recall. England suffered a heavy 253-run defeat to New Zealand at The Oval before this decision came.
Confirmation
'Stokes will be back'
After the match, McCullum said, "Ben will be back. He'll be back, and he'll be captain." He added that everyone is excited about Stokes's return, especially after his recent performance for Durham. The coach also expressed his concern for Stokes during their daily conversations since the incident. Despite the challenges, McCullum remains optimistic about working together with Stokes in the future.
Relationship
McCullum-Stokes working relationship under strain
McCullum and Stokes have downplayed rumors of a strained working relationship during the 4-1 Ashes defeat. However, recent events have fueled those suspicions. McCullum was reportedly angry that attempts to introduce new standards of behavior had failed this summer. On the other hand, Stokes is said to be frustrated and even considered retiring immediately amid rising tensions.
Accountability
McCullum on holding leaders accountable
McCullum emphasized the importance of separating actions from the person and holding leaders accountable for setting and abiding by standards. He said, "Occasionally there are going to be mistakes made and during those times you can't walk past when standards have slipped or mistakes have been made." The coach stressed that it's crucial to address such issues and move forward rather than ignore them.