NZ bounce back against England in Oval Test: Stats
What's the story
After losing the opener, New Zealand bounced back against England in the 2nd Test at The Oval. Chasing a mammoth 463, the hosts started the final day's proceedings at 182/5. However, Matt Henry removed Joe Root and Jofra Archer early, triggering England's early collapse. While Root missed his record-breaking ton, NZ claimed their second Test win at Kennington Oval. Here are the stats.
Match
How the match panned out
Being invited to bat, NZ were in a spot of bother at 280/7. However, Glenn Phillips' ton propelled them to 391. In response, England perished for 291, with Henry taking a fifer. Matthew Fisher scored a fighting fifty at No. 9. Henry Nicholls's century helped NZ post 362 in the second innings. Despite facing early setbacks, England were 137/3, chasing 463. However, NZ aced the final session on Day 4.
Summary
Summary of England's chase
England were reduced to 40/3 before Harry Brook joined Root. They added some hope with a third-wicket partnership worth 97 runs. However, Brook's counter-attack (58 off 54 balls) was cut short by Henry. After Brook departed, James Rew added 43 runs alongside Root. However, he departed before stumps. England (182/5) entered the fifth day, requiring 281 runs to win.
Information
England perish; Henry grabs record 10-fer
A spirited Henry dismissed Root in the final day's third over. He also knocked over Jofra Archer, reducing England to 188/7. In his very next over, Henry dismissed Fisher and Josh Tongue to complete his 10-fer. England eventually perished for 209.
Phillips
Phillips's rescuing ton in first innings
The foundation of NZ's win at The Oval was laid by Phillips in the first innings. NZ were staring at a collapse at 188/5, but he had other plans. Phillips added 87(95) with Kyle Jamieson, bringing up his maiden Test hundred off 133 balls. Right after completing his ton, Phillips fell to Matthew Fisher for a 135-ball 100 (18 fours).
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Third Kiwi player with this record
Phillips became only the third New Zealand player to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. He joined former captain Brendon McCullum and opener Martin Guptill in this exclusive club.
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Blundell's vital contribution
Earlier, Tom Blundell made a vital contribution of 51 (84), forming key partnerships with Daryl Mitchell and Phillips. It was his 12th Test fifty. Blundell, who scored 16 (40) in the second innings, has raced to 2,434 runs from 47 Tests at 34.77.