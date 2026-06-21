NZ bounce back against England in Oval Test: Stats

Phillips

Phillips's rescuing ton in first innings

The foundation of NZ's win at The Oval was laid by Phillips in the first innings. NZ were staring at a collapse at 188/5, but he had other plans. Phillips added 87(95) with Kyle Jamieson, bringing up his maiden Test hundred off 133 balls. Right after completing his ton, Phillips fell to Matthew Fisher for a 135-ball 100 (18 fours).