Joe Root loses 27th Test as captain despite record-breaking knock
What's the story
After losing the opener, New Zealand bounced back against England in the 2nd Test at The Oval. Chasing a mammoth 463, the hosts started the final day's proceedings at 182/5. However, Matt Henry ended Joe Root's bid for a century before triggering an early collapse. While England perished for 209, Root recorded his 27th Test defeat as captain. He stood in for Ben Stokes, who was ruled out following England's midnight curfew breach.
Summary
Root fails to deliver on final day
Chasing 463, England were reduced to 40/3 before Harry Brook joined Root. They added some hope with a third-wicket partnership worth 97 runs. However, Brook's counter-attack (58 off 54 balls) was cut short by Henry. After Brook departed, James Rew added 43 runs alongside Root. However, he departed before stumps. England (182/5) entered the fifth day, requiring 281 runs to win.
Information
Root departs for 77
A spirited Henry dismissed Root in the final day's third over. The English skipper was struck in front and departed for 77 off 145 balls (8 fours). Notably, Root fell to Henry in an identical dismissal in the first innings. He scored a 57-ball 46.
Milestone
Root attains these feats in Oval Test
Despite failing to reach his 42nd century, Root unlocked a few achievements. He became only the second player to have reached 14,000 runs in Test cricket, joining the great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921). Root now has 14,075 runs from 165 Tests at an average of 50.81. At The Oval, he recorded his 67th half-century apart from 41 tons. Notably, Root also became the first player with 6,500 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). He also became the 1st batter to clock 2,000 runs in Tests versus New Zealand. He owns 2,057 runs at 51.42 (100s: 6, 50s: 10).
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Root's record defeat as captain
Root, England's most successful Test skipper, now has the joint second-most defeats while leading in the format. With his 27th defeat, he equaled New Zealand's Stephen Fleming. South Africa's Graeme Smith tops this tally (29). Notably, Root led England after 47 Tests.