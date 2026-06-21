Joe Root loses 27th Test as captain despite record-breaking knock 

Milestone

Root attains these feats in Oval Test

Despite failing to reach his 42nd century, Root unlocked a few achievements. He became only the second player to have reached 14,000 runs in Test cricket, joining the great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921). Root now has 14,075 runs from 165 Tests at an average of 50.81. At The Oval, he recorded his 67th half-century apart from 41 tons. Notably, Root also became the first player with 6,500 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). He also became the 1st batter to clock 2,000 runs in Tests versus New Zealand. He owns 2,057 runs at 51.42 (100s: 6, 50s: 10).