Joe Root equals this unwanted captaincy record in Test cricket

Target set

How did the match pan out?

The visitors scored 391 runs in their first innings and bowled out England (291) for a 100-run lead. New Zealand added another 361 runs in their second innings, setting England a daunting target of 463 runs. Any hopes of an unlikely chase were dashed quickly on the fifth morning. England resumed at 182/5 but lost their remaining five wickets in just 48 minutes as Matt Henry ran through the lower order. He ended with sensational figures of 6-29 in the second innings and 11-109 in the match, recording his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.