Joe Root becomes second player with 14,000 Test runs: Stats
What's the story
England batter Joe Root has become only the second player to complete 14,000 runs in Test cricket. Root reached the landmark with his 2nd run on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand at Kennington Oval, London. Earlier in the match's 2nd innings, Root also surpassed 6,500 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), becoming the first batter with this feat.
Numbers
Root joins Sachin Tendulkar in 14,000-run club
The 35-year-old Root is now only behind India's Sachin Tendulkar in terms of Test runs. The Master Blaster bowed out with a record 15,921 runs from 200 Tests at an average of 53.78. While Tendulkar completed 14,000 Test runs in 279 innings, Root took 23 more innings for the same. Meanwhile, Root (165) took fewer matches than Tendulkar (171) to reach 14,000 Test runs.
Numbers
Presenting Root's numbers in Test cricket
In 165 matches (302 innings), Root averages 50-plus. In addition to 41 tons, he owns 66 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, over 7,600 of his runs have come from 86 home matches (151 innings) at 55-plus (100s: 24, 50s: 33). In 76 away games (146 innings), he owns 6,327 runs at 47.52. (100s: 17, 50s: 30). He has 287 runs across neutral venues (50s: 3).
Information
Joint third-most Test tons
Root currently has the joint third-most centuries in Tests (41) along with Australia's Ricky Ponting. The duo is only behind Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45).
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Six double-centuries
Root is one of only two Englishmen to have slammed more than five double-centuries in Test cricket. The 35-year-old, who currently has six double-tons, is only behind Wally Hammond (7).
WTC
Most runs in WTC
As mentioned, Root is also the highest run-scorer in WTC history. Root touched the 6,500-run mark in his 76th WTC match. Across 140 innings, he averages over 51. His tally of 23 tons is also the most in WTC history. He also has 22 fifties. Root also became the highest run-scorer in the ongoing WTC cycle. He surpassed Shubman Gill, who has 950 runs.