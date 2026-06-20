Joe Root becomes second player with 14,000 Test runs: Stats

WTC

Most runs in WTC

As mentioned, Root is also the highest run-scorer in WTC history. Root touched the 6,500-run mark in his 76th WTC match. Across 140 innings, he averages over 51. His tally of 23 tons is also the most in WTC history. He also has 22 fifties. Root also became the highest run-scorer in the ongoing WTC cycle. He surpassed Shubman Gill, who has 950 runs.