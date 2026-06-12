Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (Image Source: X/@BernardoCSilva)

Bernardo Silva set to join this team in La Liga

By Rajdeep Saha 02:12 am Jun 12, 202602:12 am

What's the story

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is a free agent after deciding to leave Manchester City. The deal would see Silva become the club's third signing of the season, following Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries. As per a report in Marca, talks between the player and club are at an advanced stage, with both parties hoping to finalize the transfer before Portugal's World Cup debut on June 17. Notably, both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also keen to sign Silva.