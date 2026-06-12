Bernardo Silva set to join this team in La Liga
What's the story
Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is a free agent after deciding to leave Manchester City. The deal would see Silva become the club's third signing of the season, following Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries. As per a report in Marca, talks between the player and club are at an advanced stage, with both parties hoping to finalize the transfer before Portugal's World Cup debut on June 17. Notably, both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also keen to sign Silva.
Strategic move
Silva's brings experience
The potential transfer of Silva, a request from head coach Jose Mourinho, will boost Real. Despite being 31 years old, Silva's successful career at Manchester City and his desire to be closer to home after nine years in the Premier League have made him an ideal candidate for Real. The imminent signing of Silva would provide Real Madrid with a creative midfielder capable of delivering immediate performances.
Information
Silva was a sensation at Man City
Across nine seasons at Man City, Silva made 460 appearances, scoring 76 goals. 304 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He won 19 trophies during his stay in Manchester. Notably, Silva lifted six Premier League honors and the coveted UEFA Champions League.
Do you know?
Silva will hope to help Portugal win FIFA World Cup
Silva will hope to help Portugal win their maiden FIFA World Cup honor. A key asset in the team, Silva has made 107 appearances since his debut in 2015. He owns 14 goals. He has won two UEFA Nations League honors with Portugal.