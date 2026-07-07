Bowlers with best returns against Zimbabwe in ODIs
What's the story
In a stunning display of pace and precision, Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana decimated the Zimbabwe batting line-up in the 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club. The pacer took six wickets for just 21 runs, helping Bangladesh bowl out their opponents for 141. Although the visitors lost by 25 runs, Rana recorded the best ODI returns for Bangladesh and the third-best overall against Zimbabwe.
#1
Chaminda Vaas: 8/21 in Colombo, 2001
In 2001, Chaminda Vaas scripted history by taking a record eight-wicket haul in ODIs. He remains the only player with an eight-fer in the format. The former Sri Lankan seamer took 8/21 against Zimbabwe during the 2001 LG Abans Triangular Series. As a result, the visitors perished for 38 in 15.4 overs. Sri Lanka won by nine wickets (with 274 balls remaining).
#2
Wanindu Hasaranga: 7/19 in Colombo, 2024
Wanindu Hasaranga has the best bowling returns for a Sri Lankan spinner in ODIs. He took 7/19 in 5.5 overs, including a maiden, in the 2024 ODI against Zimbabwe in Colombo. His exploits meant the visitors perished for 96 in the 27-over match. Sri Lanka later won the match by eight wickets with 62 balls remaining (DLS method).
Information
Nahid Rana: 6/26 in Harare, 2026
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rana now has the best bowling figures for Bangladesh in ODIs. Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain were the previous record-holders, bagging 6/26 each. He eventually concluded his spell in Harare with figures of 10-2-21-6.