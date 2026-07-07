Nahid Rana took 6/21 against Zimbabwe in Harare

Bowlers with best returns against Zimbabwe in ODIs

By Parth Dhall 12:21 pm Jul 07, 202612:21 pm

What's the story

In a stunning display of pace and precision, Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana decimated the Zimbabwe batting line-up in the 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club. The pacer took six wickets for just 21 runs, helping Bangladesh bowl out their opponents for 141. Although the visitors lost by 25 runs, Rana recorded the best ODI returns for Bangladesh and the third-best overall against Zimbabwe.