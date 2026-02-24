T20 World Cup: West Indies spinners with best returns

Spinner Gudakesh Motie starred in West Indies ' record 107-run win over Zimbabwe in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash at Wankhede Stadium. The Windies racked up 254/6 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 147. Spinners Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein shared seven wickets, with the former returning a four-fer. Have a look at the WI spinners with the best T20 WC returns.

#1 Akeal Hosein: 5/11 vs Uganda, Providence, 2024 According to ESPNcricinfo, Akeal Hosein has the best bowling figures for the Windies in T20 World Cups. He took 5/11 against Uganda in the 2024 edition in Providence. Owing to his exploits, Uganda perished for 39 while chasing 174. Notably, Hosein bowled 19 dot balls in his four-over spell. Romario Shepherd is the only other WI bowler with a T20 WC fifer.

#2 Samuel Badree: 4/15 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2014 WI spinner Samuel Badree was on fire in the 2014 T20 World Cup, taking 11 wickets at 10.27. Four of his scalps came against hosts Bangladesh in Mirpur. He took 4/15 as Bangladesh perished for 98 while chasing 172. Notably, Badree has the most wickets for a West Indies spinner in a T20 World Cup edition.

