Listing RCB bowlers with best figures versus DC in IPL 

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The victory was largely due to the stellar performances of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar , who bowled out their opponents for just 75 runs. Hazlewood's exceptional bowling figures of 4/12 earned him the Player of the Match award. On this note, we look at the RCB bowlers with the best figures against DC.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3/5 in Delhi, 2026 Though there have been numerous instances of a RCB bowler claiming a three-fer against DC, Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns the best figures among them. He delivered three overs in the aforementioned game, claiming 3/5. All three of his wickets came in the powerplay as the likes of Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, and Axar Patel fell to him. As mentioned, DC were later bowled out for 75, eventually losing by nine wickets.

#2 Josh Hazlewood - 4/12 in Delhi, 2026 Hazlewood takes the second spot on this list, having claimed 4/12 from 3.3 overs in the above-mentioned game. The pacer's relentless accuracy and ability to extract bounce and seam movement proved too much for DC batters. He struck twice in his first over, removing KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi in quick succession. Hazlewood continued his wrath by dismissing Nitish Rana. In the 17th over, the Australian removed Abishek Porel (30) to wrap up the DC innings.

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