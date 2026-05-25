IPL 2026: Presenting the best XI of league stage

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has seen some stellar performances during its league stage. We are done and dusted with the first 70 matches, and it's time for the playoffs. The four teams advancing to the next round are Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). On this note, we look at the best XI from the league stage of the competition.

Openers Sooryavanshi to open with Rahul The league stage saw RR's 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi become the first Indian to hammer 50 sixes in an IPL season (now 53). His tally reads 583 runs. Sooryavanshi also owns the best strike rate for any batter this season (232.27). Sooryavanshi will open the innings alongside Delhi Capitals's KL Rahul, who concluded with 593 runs at a staggering strike rate of 174.41, his highest in a season. This includes a record-breaking 152* against Punjab Kings.

Keepers SRH keepers are next in the order SRH's Ishan Kishan comes next in the order, as his 569 runs in the league stage came at a strike rate of 178.36. Heinrich Klaasen, another SRH dasher, made history as the first batter to score 600 runs in a T20 series batting at No. 4 or lower. Klaasen has been a consistent performer this season, scoring 606 runs at a strike rate of 159.68. Though both Klaasen and Kishan are wicket-keepers, the former is yet to take the gloves this season. Hence, Kishan will be behind the stumps.

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Game changers All-rounders of the best XI Krunal Pandya has continued his good form with bat and ball this season. The RCB all-rounder ended the league stage with 11 wickets at an economy of 8.97. His 182 runs with the bat have come at 45.50 (SR: 145.60). Meanwhile, after initially sitting out for GT, Jason Holder made a huge impact on their success by taking 13 wickets in eight matches. His economy is a fine 7.34. The West Indian has also played some fine cameos.

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Information Who will be the finisher? Though Kolkata Knight Riders could not advance to the playoffs, Rinku Singh aced the finisher's role. He made 295 runs at a brilliant average of 59. His strike rate was also a solid 148.98 in a batting line-up, which struggled for the most of the season.

Bowlers Who will form the pace attack? RR's Jofra Archer made the new ball talk and ended the league stag3 with 21 wickets at a fine economy of 8.76. He also played a match-defining knock of 32 runs off just 15 balls against MI in their last league match. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the Purple Cap race with an impressive haul of 24 wickets so far this season. His economy rate is also a fine 8.07. GT's Kagiso Rabada, another great operator of the new ball, completes the pace attack. His 24 wickets have come at an economy of 9.18.

Information Narine will be the frontline spinner KKR's evergreen Sunil Narine completes the XI. The mystery spinner took 15 wickets in the season, as he was the only bowler with a sub-seven economy rate (6.65). Though he mostly batted lower down the order this year, Narine can add value with the willow as well.