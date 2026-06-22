Listing NZ bowlers with best match figures against England (Tests)
What's the story
Star New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has made history by becoming the first overseas bowler since Shane Warne in 2005 to take a 10-wicket match haul at The Oval. His stellar performance helped New Zealand crush England by a whopping 253 runs in the second Test of their series. Henry's contribution was instrumental as he recorded match figures of 11/109, including a brilliant six-wicket haul in the fourth innings. On this note, we look at the Kiwi bowlers with the best match figures against England in Test history.
#1
Matt Henry - 11/109 at The Oval, 2026
Henry now tops this list thanks to his heroics in the aforementioned game. In the first innings, Henry picked up five wickets for 80 runs. His efforts helped restrict the hosts to 291 runs against New Zealand's first innings score of 391. In the fourth innings, England were given a daunting target of 463 runs. The hosts fell short by 253 runs as Henry took six wickets for just 29 runs in the second innings. His match figures read 11/109 in 42.1 overs.
#2
Dion Nash - 11/169 at Lord's, 1994
Former all-rounder Dion Nash happens to be the other New Zealander to claim more than 10 wickets in a Test against the Brits. He returned with 11/169 across 54 overs in the 1994 Lord's Test, which ended in a draw. The pacer's 6/76 meant NZ were bowled out for 281 while responding to NZ's first-innings total of 476/10. Chasing 407 to win the game, England (254/8) somehow saved the game. Nash made a mark in the final innings as well (5/93).
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Other Kiwi bowlers with 10-fers
As many as four other Kiwi bowlers have managed to take match 10-fers against England in Tests. Richard Hadlee is the only one to accomplish this feat multiple times (twice). Tim Southee, Jack Cowie, and Lance Cairns boast one 10-fer each against England.