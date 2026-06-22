Henry now tops this elite list

Listing NZ bowlers with best match figures against England (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:08 pm Jun 22, 202605:08 pm

What's the story

Star New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has made history by becoming the first overseas bowler since Shane Warne in 2005 to take a 10-wicket match haul at The Oval. His stellar performance helped New Zealand crush England by a whopping 253 runs in the second Test of their series. Henry's contribution was instrumental as he recorded match figures of 11/109, including a brilliant six-wicket haul in the fourth innings. On this note, we look at the Kiwi bowlers with the best match figures against England in Test history.