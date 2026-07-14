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India pacers with best match haul in Women's Tests
Kranti Gaud entered the elite list at Lord's

India pacers with best match haul in Women's Tests

By Parth Dhall
Jul 14, 2026
05:29 pm
What's the story

India claimed a historic win over England in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's on July 13. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bowled England, who were chasing 457, for 186 on Day 4. Kranti Gaud was adjudged the Player of the Match, recording a first-innings five-wicket haul. She concluded the two innings with 7/91, now the third-best match returns for an Indian seamer in WTests.

#1

Jhulan Goswami: 10/78 vs England, Taunton, 2006

Jhulan Goswami is the only Indian pacer to have taken a 10-wicket haul in Women's Tests.

The veteran pacer took 10/78 against England in the 2006 Taunton WTest. She took 5/33 and 5/45 as India won by five wickets.

India racked up 307 in the first innings before bowling England out for 99. Following on, England compiled 305, with India chasing down 98 comfortably.

#2

Shashi Gupta: 8/100 vs Australia, Lucknow, 1984

Shashi Gupta remains the only other Indian pacer with eight-plus wickets in a Women's Test.

She took 8/100 against Australia in the 1984 Lucknow WTest and gave one of the finest all-round performances.

The former Indian pacer recorded 4/47 and 4/53 besides scoring 48* and 25* in the match.

She saved the match for India as they slumped to 65/7 while chasing 171.

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Information

Kranti Gaud: 7/91 vs England, Lord's, 2026

As mentioned, Kranti Gaud is the latest entrant in the top three. She took 7/91 in the Lord's WTest, including a match-winning fifer. Gaud became the first bowler to enter the Lord's Honours Board.

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