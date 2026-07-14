India pacers with best match haul in Women's Tests

Jhulan Goswami is the only Indian pacer to have taken a 10-wicket haul in Women's Tests.

The veteran pacer took 10/78 against England in the 2006 Taunton WTest. She took 5/33 and 5/45 as India won by five wickets.

India racked up 307 in the first innings before bowling England out for 99. Following on, England compiled 305, with India chasing down 98 comfortably.