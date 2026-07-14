India pacers with best match haul in Women's Tests
What's the story
India claimed a historic win over England in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's on July 13. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bowled England, who were chasing 457, for 186 on Day 4. Kranti Gaud was adjudged the Player of the Match, recording a first-innings five-wicket haul. She concluded the two innings with 7/91, now the third-best match returns for an Indian seamer in WTests.
#1
Jhulan Goswami: 10/78 vs England, Taunton, 2006
Jhulan Goswami is the only Indian pacer to have taken a 10-wicket haul in Women's Tests.
The veteran pacer took 10/78 against England in the 2006 Taunton WTest. She took 5/33 and 5/45 as India won by five wickets.
India racked up 307 in the first innings before bowling England out for 99. Following on, England compiled 305, with India chasing down 98 comfortably.
#2
Shashi Gupta: 8/100 vs Australia, Lucknow, 1984
Shashi Gupta remains the only other Indian pacer with eight-plus wickets in a Women's Test.
She took 8/100 against Australia in the 1984 Lucknow WTest and gave one of the finest all-round performances.
The former Indian pacer recorded 4/47 and 4/53 besides scoring 48* and 25* in the match.
She saved the match for India as they slumped to 65/7 while chasing 171.
Information
Kranti Gaud: 7/91 vs England, Lord's, 2026
As mentioned, Kranti Gaud is the latest entrant in the top three. She took 7/91 in the Lord's WTest, including a match-winning fifer. Gaud became the first bowler to enter the Lord's Honours Board.