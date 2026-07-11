One-off Test, Kranti Gaud rattles ENG-W with five-wicket haul: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team pacer Kranti Gaud shone against England with a solid five-wicket haul in the one-off Test at Lord's. Gaud had claimed one wicket on Day 1 as England were 21/1 at stumps. On Day 2, she picked four more wickets as India dismissed the hosts for a score of 170 and took a 115-run lead. Here are further details and stats.
Performance
A fine performance on offer
Gaud dismissed Tammy Beaumont on Day 1. On Saturday, she picked the wicket of overnight batter Maia Bouchier as England were reduced to 32/2. Sayali Satghare then got Heather Knight (32/3) before Gaud sent Alice Capsey packing. An 84-run stand followed next between Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones. Sneh Rana dismissed Jones before Gaud got Sciver-Brunt's scalp. Lauren Bell was her final victim.
Wickets
Gaud becomes 11th Indian bowler with five-wicket haul in WTests
Gaud bowled 17 overs and clocked figures worth 5/37. She clocked 7 maidens. Playing just her 2nd match for India in this format, Gaud has raced to 17 wickets at 15.57. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gaud became the 11th Indian bowler with a five-wicket haul in this format. She is also the 5th Indian bowler with a five-wicket haul against ENG-W.
Information
Gaud joins these Indian bowlers with five-wicket haul versus ENG-W
As mentioned, Gaud is the 5th Indian bowler with a five-wicket haul against ENG-W. She joined the likes of Neetu David (8/53), Deepti Sharma (5/7), Purnima Rau (5/24), and Jhulan Goswami (5/25 and 5/33).
Twitter Post
Five!
𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐢𝐯𝐞 🖐️— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 11, 2026
What a performance by Kranti Gaud 🫡
Her maiden 5⃣-wicket haul in only her 2⃣nd Test for #TeamIndia ⭐️
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/O1rEau8j8n#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/zpAS0KzDWr