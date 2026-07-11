Gaud bowled 17 overs and clocked figures worth 5/37 (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

One-off Test, Kranti Gaud rattles ENG-W with five-wicket haul: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:07 pm Jul 11, 202608:07 pm

What's the story

Indian women's cricket team pacer Kranti Gaud shone against England with a solid five-wicket haul in the one-off Test at Lord's. Gaud had claimed one wicket on Day 1 as England were 21/1 at stumps. On Day 2, she picked four more wickets as India dismissed the hosts for a score of 170 and took a 115-run lead. Here are further details and stats.