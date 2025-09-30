Bowlers with best returns in T20 Asia Cup final

India won the 2025 T20 Asia Cup title after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai. The Indians chased down 147 despite a top-order collapse. Tilak Varma powered India to a formidable win in the final over. Kuldeep Yadav earlier laid the foundation for India's win with an incredible four-wicket haul. He now has the best bowling returns in T20 Asia Cup finals.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav: 4/30 vs Pakistan, Dubai, 2025 Kuldeep, who was wicketless in his first two overs in the final, dismissed Saim Ayub to bring Pakistan down to 113/2. Kuldeep later removed Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf in the same over. With Pakistan having slumped to 134/8, Kuldeep finished with 4-0-30-4. As mentioned, Kuldeep now has the best returns for a bowler in the T20 Asia Cup finals.

Record Most wickets in a T20 Asia Cup Kuldeep finished the 2025 T20 Asia Cup on a high, topping the wicket tally. The wrist-spinner took 17 wickets from seven matches at an incredible average of 9.29. His economy rate reads 6.27 (2 four-fers). As per Cricbuzz, Kuldeep recorded the most wickets for a bowler in a T20 Asia Cup edition. He earlier went past UAE's Amjad Javed (12 in 2016).