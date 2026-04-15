Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar combine to decimate LSG: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam Dar combined to share 7 wickets between them against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 23 of the IPL 2026 season on Wednesday. The match is being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Bhuvi finished with three wickets. On the other hand, Rasikh picked up a four-fer. LSG were folded for 146.

Bhuvi Three wickets for Bhuvi Bhuvi claimed 3/27 from his 4 overs. He started by conceding 9 runs off his 1st over. His 2nd over went for 8 runs. It included a six hit by Mitchell Marsh. He dismissed an injured Rishabh Pant in the 17th over and conceded 6 runs. The 19th over saw him dismiss the likes of George Linde and Mohammed Shami.

Stats Bhuvi races to 205 IPL scalps In 195 IPL games, Bhuvi now has 205 wickets at an average of 27.24. 7 of his wickets have come this season from 5 games at 24.85. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six games against LSG, Bhuvi has picked 7 wickets at 22.71. Overall in T20s, the right-arm pacer has raced to 342 wickets from 321 games at 24.96.

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Rasikh Rasikh shines with a four-fer Rasikh shone with 4/24 from his 4 overs. After conceding 10 runs off the 1st five balls in the 4th over, he dismissed Aiden Markram. He bowled the 6th over next and conceded just two runs. Rasikh came back to bowl the 16th over. He conceded six runs and dismissed Ayush Badoni. He dismissed Mukul Choudhary and Avesh Khan in the 20th over.

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Information Rasikh picks his maiden four-fer in T20s Rasikh picked his maiden four-fer in T20s. He also has a five-wicket haul. Playing his 44th T20, he owns 55 wickets at 22.76. Notably, 15 of his T20 scalps have come in the IPL from 15 games at 30.40.