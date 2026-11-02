'Selectors made a mistake': Irfan Pathan on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall

Pathan questioned the rationale behind bringing back the senior pacer, especially with the next T20 World Cup being almost two years away.

"In my opinion, where did the selectors go wrong? They made a mistake by playing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in this series," Irfan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former all-rounder acknowledged Bhuvneshwar's skills but doubted if it was right to play him now when there are other options available.