'Selectors made a mistake': Irfan Pathan on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall
What's the story
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has slammed the selectors for including Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the recent T20I series against New Zealand. Pathan called the decision a "mistake," as Bhuvneshwar returned to India's T20I side after a four-year gap but failed to deliver. The 36-year-old only managed one wicket while conceding 180 runs across four matches at a poor economy of 11.25.
Selector's strategy
Pathan questions rationale behind Bhuvneshwar's selection
Pathan questioned the rationale behind bringing back the senior pacer, especially with the next T20 World Cup being almost two years away.
"In my opinion, where did the selectors go wrong? They made a mistake by playing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in this series," Irfan said in a video on his YouTube channel.
The former all-rounder acknowledged Bhuvneshwar's skills but doubted if it was right to play him now when there are other options available.
Performance critique
Bhuvneshwar's performance in T20I series against New Zealand
Bhuvneshwar's return in the first T20I was disappointing as he went wicketless while conceding 49 runs in four overs.
He did take one wicket in the second T20I but gave away 50 runs.
The veteran pacer remained wicketless again in the third match, giving away 40 runs.
Pathan believes Bhuvneshwar's selection also meant young fast bowlers missed out on valuable international experience.
Youth development
Give opportunities to young fast bowlers, says Pathan
Pathan stressed the need for selectors to give opportunities to young fast bowlers, especially on pitches where they have little room for mistakes.
He said, "The question is definitely about the timing. Would this have been a better opportunity for a young fast bowler? I believe it would have been."
The former all-rounder emphasized that if you want to develop fast bowlers, it's crucial to let them play on true pitches with low margins for error.