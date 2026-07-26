Zimbabwe's biggest T20I defeats against India (by runs)
What's the story
Zimbabwe suffered a 90-run defeat to India in the 2nd T20I at Harare Sports Club. Chasing 220, the hosts perished for 129 in 17.5 overs. While Brian Bennett scored a fluent 32 off 19 balls, spinner Abhishek Sharma took three wickets. According to Cricbuzz, Zimbabwe recorded their fourth-biggest defeat to India in T20Is (by runs). Have a look at this list.
#1
107 runs vs WI, Mumbai, T20 WC 2026
Zimbabwe were a reinforced unit during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, beating Australia and Sri Lanka.
However, a staggering defeat to the West Indies during the Super 8 dented their plight.
The match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium saw the Windies hammer 254/6 in 20 overs.
Zimbabwe then lost by 107 runs, having perished for 147 in 17.4 overs.
#2
100 runs vs Australia, Harare, 2018
In 2018, Zimbabwe suffered a 100-run defeat to Australia in Harare.
Being invited to bat, the Aussies racked up 229/2 in 20 overs. They rode on a blistering and record-breaking ton from Aaron Finch.
Finch smashed a 76-ball 172, still the highest individual score in T20Is.
Zimbabwe were then restricted to 129/9 in 20 overs, with Andrew Tye taking three wickets.
#3
100 runs vs India, Harare, 2024
At the same venue, Zimbabwe recorded another defeat by 100 runs in 2024.
The 2nd T20I against India saw Abhishek Sharma slam a record 100 off 47 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh also played blistering knocks, powering India to 234/2 (20 overs).
Zimbabwe once again faltered in the chase, being bowled out for 134 (18.4 overs).
Information
90 runs vs India, Harare, 2026
As mentioned, Zimbabwe's latest defeat to India is their fourth-biggest in T20Is by runs. The hosts, who were skittled out for 129 while chasing 220, saw only two batters score more than 20 runs.