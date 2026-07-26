Zimbabwe's biggest T20I defeats against India (by runs)

Zimbabwe were a reinforced unit during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, beating Australia and Sri Lanka.

However, a staggering defeat to the West Indies during the Super 8 dented their plight.

The match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium saw the Windies hammer 254/6 in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe then lost by 107 runs, having perished for 147 in 17.4 overs.