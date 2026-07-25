All-round India humble Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I, seal series: Stats
What's the story
India overcame hosts Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. India posted a challenging total of 219/5 in 20 overs before bundling out Zimbabwe for 129. India's innings was anchored by explosive half-centuries from wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Tilak Varma. In response, Abhishek Sharma claimed a 3-fer as Zimbabwe had no answers. India have sealed the series with one match to go.
Batting alliance
How Kishan's innings panned out
After India lost two early wickets, Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer put on a 42-run third-wicket stand.
The partnership was broken in the 10th over when Iyer mistimed a cut shot to backward point after scoring 25 runs.
Kishan then took charge of the innings with his aggressive yet calculated batting style, reaching his half-century in just 31 balls.
He dominated the Zimbabwean bowlers, especially targeting those around mid-wicket with powerful hits.
Late surge
Varma slams a fiery 50
Varma, who joined Kishan at the crease, played a blistering innings of his own.
He reached his half-century in just 23 balls, hitting three fours and a six off Zimbabwe's best bowler Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans.
Their partnership for the fourth wicket was worth 94 runs, taking India to a strong position in the match.
Kishan's innings came to an end in the 18th over when he was caught at deep point after hitting nine fours and two sixes.
Match summary
Early setbacks for Team India
India's innings was marred by early dismissals of Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Sharma was caught at point off Muzarabani while Sooryavanshi fell to Richard Ngarava after scoring a quickfire 20 runs.
Despite these early setbacks, Kishan and Varma's partnerships helped India post a challenging total.
For Zimbabwe, it was a disappointing day with the ball as all bowlers ended up with an economy rate of over eight.
Information
Summary of Zimbabwe's bowlers
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza bowled 4 overs and clocked 0/47. Blessing Muzarabani managed 1/36 from four overs. Richard Ngarava conceded 43 runs from 3 overs. He claimed one scalp. Brad Evans managed 1/44 from his 4 overs. Newman Nyamhuri bowled 3 overs and clocked 1/25. Brian Bennett picked 1/22 from 2 overs.
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Sooryavanshi entertains during a brisk 20-run effort
Sooryavanshi smashed 20 runs off nine balls. He slammed 3 fours and a six. Sooryavanshi has now recorded scores of 14, 13, 15, 50 and 20 in his 1st five outings for India in the 20-over format.
Kishan
Ishan Kishan completes 1,500 T20I runs with 81 versus Zimbabwe
Kishan smoked nine fours and two sixes en route to his 44-ball 81 as India finished at 219/5.
Kishan surpassed 1,500 runs with his 2nd of the contest. He now owns 1,579 across 54 innings of as many T20Is, as per Cricinfo.
The southpaw has an average of 29.79. His strike rate reads an impressive 147.15. He now owns 12 fifties and a solitary hundred.
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50th fifty-plus score in T20s for Kishan
Earlier this month, Kishan surpassed 7,000 runs in 20-over cricket. And now, he has 7,172 runs from 253 matches (244 innings) at an average of 31.31. Kishan recorded his 43rd fifty. He also owns 7 tons (SR: 144.88).
Varma
Tilak Varma slams his 11th 50-plus score (T20Is)
Tilak smashed five fours and three sixes en route to his 29-ball 61*.
The left-handed batter raced to 1,634 runs across 58 T20Is (55 innings) at a strike rate of 145.37.
Tilak's average is also an impressive 44.16.
Tilak's tally now includes 11 scores of 50 or more, including two tons. His three outings against Zimbabwe have resulted in 110 runs without being dismissed.
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Tilak surpasses 4,900 runs in T20s
Overall in the 20-over format, Tilak has amassed 4,902 runs from 166 matches (158 innings) at 41.19. He now owns 29 fifties and 5 centuries. The star batter has smashed 238 sixes.
Chase
How did Zimbabwe's chase pan out?
Zimbabwe witnessed Brian Bennett hand them a brisk start.
He scored 32 runs in an opening stand of 34 alongside Ben Curran (1).
After Bennett departed (34/1), Zimbabwe lost the plot and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Ryan Burl and Tadiwanashe Marumani were the only batters with 20-plus scores besides Bennett.
For India, Abhishek recorded 3/17 from 2.5 overs.
Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav claimed 2 scalps each. Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube and Tilak managed one scalp each.
2,000
Brian Bennett becomes third Zimbabwe batter with 2,000 T20I runs
Bennett became the third batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs for Zimbabwe. The star opener reached the milestone with his 10th run.
Playing his 63rd T20I match since his debut in 2023, Bennett now owns 2,022 runs.
In addition to a century, Bennett has smashed 12 fifties.
Raza (3,144) and Burl (2,060) are the only other Zimbabwe batters in the 2,000-run club, as per Cricinfo.
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10th T20I duck for Raza
Raza perished for 0 runs off 3 balls with Prince accounting for his wicket. He now owns 10 ducks in the 20-over format for Zimbabwe from 138 matches (133 innings). He joined RW Chakabva (11) as the 2nd Zimbabwe player with 10-plus ducks.
Record
Unwanted record for Zimbabwe
As per Cricbuzz, Zimbabwe suffered their 2nd-biggest defeat against India (by runs).
Biggest defeats for ZIM in T20Is
By 107 runs vs WI, Mumbai WS, T20 WC 2026
By 100 runs vs AUS, Harare, 2018
By 100 runs vs IND, Harare, 2024
By 90 runs vs IND, Harare, 2026
By 85 runs vs PAK, Harare, 2011