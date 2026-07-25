All-round India humble Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I, seal series: Stats

After India lost two early wickets, Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer put on a 42-run third-wicket stand.

The partnership was broken in the 10th over when Iyer mistimed a cut shot to backward point after scoring 25 runs.

Kishan then took charge of the innings with his aggressive yet calculated batting style, reaching his half-century in just 31 balls.

He dominated the Zimbabwean bowlers, especially targeting those around mid-wicket with powerful hits.