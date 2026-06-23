Listing the most high-profile trade deals in IPL history 

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The Ravindra Jadeja-Sanju Samson trade

In a major shake-up ahead of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings traded their star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. This deal saw Jadeja's fees revised from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore. Samson, meanwhile, was traded for his existing fees of ₹18 crore. The value of Curran stood at ₹2.4 crore.. This deal took the cricket world by storm as Jadeja played 185 IPL matches for CSK. On the other hand, Samson played 149 IPL games for the Royals. He also captained the team from 2021 to 2024.