Blair Tickner ruled out of 2nd Test against India: Details
What's the story
New Zealand's fast bowler Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the second Test match against India. The decision comes after he suffered a right hamstring injury during a training session in Wellington earlier this week. The extent of the injury and recovery timeline will be assessed further in Christchurch, where the 2nd Test starts on November 27.
Replacement announcement
Matt Fisher replaces Tickner in New Zealand squad
Following Tickner's injury, Matt Fisher has been named his replacement in the New Zealand squad.
Fisher was part of the New Zealand T20I and ODI series against India and will join the team in Christchurch ahead of the second Test.
The match is scheduled to take place at Hagley Oval from November 27 to December 1.
Career overview
Tickner's Test record for New Zealand
Tickner, who made his debut in 2022, has played six Tests for New Zealand, taking 22 wickets.
He was part of the T20I and ODI series against India over the last month.
He featured in the fifth T20I on November 1 at Seddon Park in Hamilton and was also part of New Zealand's Playing XI in the first, second, and fifth ODIs.
Information
Fisher has over 200 FC wickets
Tickner's replacement, Fisher, has taken six wickets in four innings of his two Tests so far. He has 217 wickets from 68 Tests at an average of 27.78, including 12 four-wicket hauls and 7 fifers.